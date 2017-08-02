FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HollyFrontier Q2 earnings per share $0.66 excluding items
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-HollyFrontier Q2 earnings per share $0.66 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp:

* HollyFrontier Corporation reports quarterly results and announces regular cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.66 excluding items

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HollyFrontier Corp - for current quarter, production levels averaged approximately 483,000 barrels per day and crude oil charges averaged 467,000 bpd

* HollyFrontier Corp - Q2 sales and other revenue $ ‍3.46 billion versus $2.71 billion

* HollyFrontier Corp - HollyFrontier also announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share

* HollyFrontier Corp - ‍special items for Q2 of 2016 included pre-tax goodwill and asset impairment charges of $654.1 million​

* Q2 revenue view $3.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.