Jan 30 (Reuters) - Home Bancorp Inc:

* HOME BANCORP ANNOUNCES 2017 ANNUAL AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS AND INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.62 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q4 OF 2017 TOTALED $20.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $4.1 MILLION, OR 26%, COMPARED TO Q3 OF 2017​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON SHARES OF COMMON STOCK TO $0.15 PER SHARE​