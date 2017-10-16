FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Capital exits non-core businesses including sale of payment services interactive gateway
#Financials
October 16, 2017 / 7:31 PM / in 5 days

BRIEF-Home Capital exits non-core businesses including sale of payment services interactive gateway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital exits non-core businesses including the sale of payment services interactive gateway

* Expects approximately $20 million in annual salary and other operating cost savings​

* ‍Resulting impact to net income on a full year basis is insignificant from sale of assets​

* Company expects reduction in fee and other income of approximately $18 million from sale of businesses​

* Agreed to enter into a transition services agreement and will continue to provide services for certain clients for up to a year​

* ‍Does not expect any significant costs to complete sale transaction ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

