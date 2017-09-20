BRIEF-Home Capital files preliminary universal base shelf prospectus

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital Group Inc files preliminary universal base shelf prospectus
* When made final, filing to allow co to make offerings of up to $750 million of common shares, preferred shares, others
* When final, universal base shelf prospectus will be effective for a 25 month period
* Base shelf prospectus to also qualify any secondary offering of common shares by Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway unit