BRIEF-Home Capital Group Q3 ‍shr $ 0.37​
November 15, 2017 / 12:06 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Home Capital Group Q3 ‍shr $ 0.37​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital reports third quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly ‍shr $ 0.37​

* Home Capital Group Inc-qtrly ‍total loans under administration were $23.2 billion compared to $26.0 billion as a result of sale of loans and lower originations​

* ‍During Q3, company’s expenses were in line with management expectations​

* Home Capital Group - ‍now estimates that balance of non-securitized single-family residential mortgages will be about $10 billion at end of 2017

* Home Capital Group-‍moving forward into q4 and h1 2018, expects to experience some continued elevated costs associated with liquidity event

* Qtrly ‍net interest income​ $88.8 million versus $119.9 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

