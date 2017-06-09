FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
#Financials
June 9, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.06 billion as of june 8 versus $1.10 billion as of june 7

* Home Capital Group - hisa deposit balances were ‍$105.5​ million as of june 8 versus $105.9 million as of june 7

* Home Capital Group - gics in a cashable $140 million as of june 8 versus $140 million as of june 7

* Home Capital Group - total gic deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about ‍$12.11​ billion as of june 8

* Home Capital Group- ‍continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

