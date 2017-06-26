BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

June 26 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.36 billion as of June 23, 2017​

* Home Capital Group Inc - GICs in a cashable position $143 million as of June 23 versus $141 million as of June 22

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍home trust high interest savings account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $112 million as of June 23, 2017​

* Home Capital Group Inc says ‍continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity​

* Home Capital Group Inc - total GIC deposits, including oaken and broker GICs, stood at approximately $12.07 billion as of June 23