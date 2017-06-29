BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

June 29 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - GICs in a cashable position $145 million as of June 28 versus $145 million as of June 27

* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.51 billion as of June 28

* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) deposits stood at approximately $12.13 billion as of June 28

* Home Capital Group Inc - home trust high interest savings account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $113 million as of June 28

* Home Capital Group Inc - co continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity