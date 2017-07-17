FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
#Financials
July 17, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍"company's liquidity position is stable"

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $2.57 billion as of July 14, 2017​

* Home Capital Group Inc - Home Trust high interest savings account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $104 million as of July 14, 2017​

* Home Capital - ‍total GIC deposits, including Oaken & Broker GICS, stood at about $12.27 billion & Oaken savings accounts at about $165 million​ as of July 14

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍cash received from completion of sale of commercial mortgage assets & recent previous deals has added to liquidity position​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

