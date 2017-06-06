BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

June 6 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc :

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $142 million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of June 2

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.09 billion as of June 5, 2017​

* Home Capital Group Inc - Home Trust High Interest Savings Account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $107 million as of June 5, 2017​

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍Continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: