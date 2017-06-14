BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

June 14 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc
* HISA deposit balances $104.4 million as of june 13 versus $104.6 million as of june 12
* Continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity
* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of june 13 versus $1.12 billion as of june 12
* Total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $12,051.2 million as of june 13 versus $12,052.5 million as of june 12
* GICS in a cashable position $137 million as of june 13 versus $141 million as of june 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: