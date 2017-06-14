FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
June 14, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* HISA deposit balances $104.4 million as of june 13 versus $104.6 million as of june 12

* Continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity​

* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of june 13 versus $1.12 billion as of june 12

* Total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $‍12,051.2​ million as of june 13 versus $12,052.5 million as of june 12

* GICS in a cashable position $‍137​ million as of june 13 versus $141 million as of june 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

