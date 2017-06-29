BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on OSC and class action settlements

June 28 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on osc and class action settlements
* Home Capital - Ontario Superior Court Of Justice issued an order certifying an action as against company and certain of its former officers as class action
* Home Capital-class consists of all persons & entities wherever they may reside who acquired shares of co from Nov 5, 2014 through to and including July 10, 2015
* Home Capital - settlement is part of global settlement to resolve action and related enforcement proceeding by staff of Ontario Securities Commission
* Home Capital - hearing to approve osc settlement is scheduled for Aug 9 and hearing to approve class action settlement is scheduled for August 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: