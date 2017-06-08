BRIEF-Home Capital says aggregate liquidity and credit capacity was $1.10 bln as of June 7

June 8 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* HISA deposit balances were ‍$105.9 million as of June 7 versus $106.3 million as of June 6

* GICs in a cashable position $140 million as of June 7 versus $141 million as of June 6

* Aggregate liquidity and credit capacity was $1.10 billion as of June 7 versus $1.10 billion as of June 6

* Continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity​