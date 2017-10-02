FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Capital substantially completes Project Expo, cuts workforce
#Financials
October 2, 2017 / 6:55 PM / in 15 days

BRIEF-Home Capital substantially completes Project Expo, cuts workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc :

* Home Capital substantially completes Project Expo; expects to achieve $15 million in future annual cost savings

* It has substantially completed Project Expo, an expense savings initiative announced in february 2017​

* Expects to achieve approximately $15 million in future annual cost savings as previously targeted​

* Approximately 65 full-time positions in company’s operational, sales and underwriting division were impacted​

* Taking into account changes made, head count measured from end of Q2 2017 has been reduced by approximately 10%​

* Does not expect to record any further significant expenses with respect to Project Expo other than those recorded up to end of Q2

* Still faces “elevated expense levels related to liquidity event” that occurred earlier this year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

