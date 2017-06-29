FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Home Capital to sell about $252 mln of residential mortgages​
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 8:51 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Home Capital to sell about $252 mln of residential mortgages​

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital announces closing of new C$2 billion credit facility and agreement to sell approximately $252 million of residential mortgages

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍entered into an agreement with a third party for sale of approximately $252 million of residential mortgages​

* Home Capital Group Inc - "we expect enough liquidity to completely pay down credit line over coming months"

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍sale of approximately $252 million of residential mortgages is expected to close and fund on June 30, 2017​

* Home Capital Group Inc - new credit agreement replaces, and is on substantially same terms as, C$2 billion loan facility made as of May 1, 2017

* Home Capital-‍does not currently intend to draw further on new credit, except to extent that alternative sources of liquidity on better terms are unavailable

* Home Capital-expects to have enough liquidity over coming months to repay amounts outstanding under new credit agreement through other sources of funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.