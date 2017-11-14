FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Home Depot CFO- Don't see housing market slowdown in 2018, 2019 and 2020
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Myanmar crisis
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 14, 2017 / 4:01 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Home Depot CFO- Don't see housing market slowdown in 2018, 2019 and 2020

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc

* On conf call - online sales rose about 19 percent in q3, now representing about 6.2% of total sales

* Lumber, appliances, electrical, indoor garden and tools had double digit comp sales in Q3, building materials and flooring above company’s average comp

* Several stores, particularly in areas like Puerto Rico, St. Thomas and St. Croix, were forced to remain closed for an extended period

* Q3 big-ticket sales - transactions over $900- which represent about 22% of our U.S. Sales, were up 12.1%

* Q3 increase in big-ticket sales was driven by strength in appliances, vinyl plank floorings and several pro heavy categories

* Q3 sales to professional customers grew double-digits, pro-heavy categories such as lumber, wire, insulation, had double-digit growth

* CFO- “macro environment remains supportive, and we believe housing is a tailwind for our business”

* CFO- “as we think about housing broadly and fears of slowdown, we don’t see that for 2018, 2019 and 2020” Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.