BRIEF-Home Depot On Proposed Tax Reform - Believe Concern Over Mortage Interest Deductibility Overblown

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc:

* HOME DEPOT CFO ON PROPOSED TAX REFORM - BELIEVE CONCERN OVER MORTAGE INTEREST DEDUCTIBILITY IS OVERBLOWN

* HOME DEPOT CFO ON PROPOSED TAX REFORM - CO WOULD HAVE A SIGINIFICANT, IMMEDIATE BENEFIT TO TAX EXPENSE AND CASH TAXES IF REFORM ENACTED

* CEO ON INVESTOR DAY - POISED TO EXCEED OUR 2018 TARGETS‍​

* CEO ON INVESTOR DAY - WILL INVEST IN THE FRONT-END EXPERICE TO FACILITATE FAST AND EASY CHECKOUT

* CEO ON INVESTOR DAY - WILL INVEST IN WAGES, SCHEDULING FLEXIBILITY AND TOOLS FOR ASSOCIATES

* WILL EXTEND INVESTMENTS TO CANADA AND MEXICO AS WELL, TO EXTEND “ONE HOME DEPOT EXPERIENCE” TO BOTH THOSE COUNTRIES AS WELL

* EXECUTIVE - ADDED SELF-SERVICE LOCKERS AT FRONT END OF SOME STORES

* EXECUTIVE - OUR NEW WORKFORCE MANAGEMNT TOOL WILL HELP ASSOCIATES WORK AT MULTIPLE LOCATIONS, CHECK SCHEDULING ON THEIR MOBILE PHONES

* EXECUTIVE - WORKING ON A BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS WEBSITE

* EXECUTIVE - TO OPEN MARKET DELIVERY OPERATIONS IN 100 LOCATIONS, ALSO CONSOLIDATE STORE DELIVERY TO FEWER STORES OR MARKET STORES

* EXECUTIVE - IN TOP 40 MARKETS, WILL OFFER NEXT DAY AND SAME-DAY DELIVERY FROM NEW DIRECT-TO-CUSTOMER DELIVERY CENTERS

* EXECUTIVE - ESTIMATE IT WILL TAKE 5 YRS TO REACH THE DELIVERY CAPABILITIES OUTLINED TODAY