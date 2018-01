BRIEF-Home Depot To Provide New One-Time Cash Bonus For U.S. Hourly Associates Of Up To $1,000 In Q4

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc:

* THE HOME DEPOT AWARDS HOURLY ASSOCIATES A ONE-TIME TAX REFORM BONUS; COMMENTS ON TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* HOME DEPOT INC - PLANS TO PROVIDE A NEW ONE-TIME CASH BONUS FOR U.S. HOURLY ASSOCIATES OF UP TO $1,000 IN Q4 OF FISCAL 2017

* HOME DEPOT INC - ESTIMATES IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 WILL RESULT IN ADDITIONAL NET TAX EXPENSE OF ABOUT $150 MILLION IN Q4 OF FISCAL 2017

* HOME DEPOT - ESTIMATED ADDITIONAL NET TAX EXPENSE OF ABOUT $150 MILLION IN Q4 OF FISCAL 2017 RELATED TO TAXES ON UNREMITTED OFFSHORE EARNINGS

* HOME DEPOT SAYS $150 MILLION CHARGE, ONE-TIME BONUS PAYMENT EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FISCAL 2017 EPS GUIDANCE BY ABOUT $0.19

* HOME DEPOT - CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ON ITS 2018 TAX PROVISION AND CASH TAXES PAID WILL BE BENEFICIAL

* HOME DEPOT INC SAYS "AMID CHANGING RETAIL ENVIRONMENT, COMPANY INTENDS TO INVEST IN ITS ASSOCIATES, ITS STORES AND CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE"