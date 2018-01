Jan 30 (Reuters) - Home Federal Bancorp Inc Of Louisiana :

* HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA REPORTS RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* HOME FEDERAL BANCORP INC OF LOUISIANA - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19‍​

* HOME FEDERAL BANCORP INC OF LOUISIANA - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $3.5 MILLION VERSUS $3.1 MLN‍​