June 27 (Reuters) - HOMEMAID AB (PUBL)

* HOMEMAID ACQUIRES THE BUSINESS OF VIP SERVICE I UPPSALA AB

* HOMEMAID WILL TAKE POSSESSION OF THE BUSINESS ON SEPTEMBER 1

* ACQUISITION WILL BE CARRIED OUT AS A CASH TRANSACTION WITH AN ADDITIONAL PURCHASE PRICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)