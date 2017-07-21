FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 21, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Homeserve says trading for April 1 to July 20 in line with expectation​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Homeserve Plc:

* ‍Trading for April 1 to July 20, 2017 was in line with expectation​

* ‍FY18 trading expected to be more significantly weighted towards second half​

* North America remains strong with 2.5 million new households added during April 1 to July 20, 2017​

* ‍UK business is performing as anticipated during April 1 to July 20, 2017​

* ‍says performance in France, Spain and Italy is also on track, with all three businesses focused on developing new and existing partnerships​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

