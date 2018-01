Jan 22 (Reuters) - Homestreet Inc:

* HOMESTREET INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.29‍​

* HOMESTREET - TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT LEGISLATION ENACTED IN DEC 2017 RESULTED IN RECOGNITION OF ONE-TIME, NON-CASH TAX BENEFIT OF $23.3 MILLION FOR 2017

* HOMESTREET INC - CORE NET INCOME FOR Q4 2017 WAS$0.42 PER DILUTED SHARE

* HOMESTREET INC - ‍2018 ESTIMATED CONSOLIDATED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE BETWEEN 21% & 22%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: