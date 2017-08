July 24 (Reuters) - HomeStreet Inc

* HomeStreet Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.41

* HomeStreet Inc - ‍Net interest income was $46.9 million in Q2 of 2017 compared with $45.7 million in Q1 of 2017 and $44.5 million in Q2 of 2016 - SEC Filing​

* HomeStreet Inc qtrly core net income for quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $11.3 million, or $0.42 per diluted share Source text: [bit.ly/2vTZ9VQ] Further company coverage: