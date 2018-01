BRIEF-HomeTrust Bancshares Reports Q2 Loss Per Share $0.59

Jan 29 (Reuters) - HomeTrust Bancshares Inc:

* HOMETRUST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.32 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $25.2 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 VERSUS $20.4 MILLION FOR COMPARATIVE QUARTER IN FISCAL 2017​

* IN Q2 2018 SAW A ‍$17.7 MILLION DEFERRED TAX REVALUATION RESULTING FROM ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT ( "TAX ACT")​