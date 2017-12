Dec 26 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd :

* SAYS DISPOSES MEDIATEK SHARES

* SAYS DISPOSES 1.22 MILLION MEDIATEK SHARES AT T$287.6 EACH, TOTAL AMOUNT T$350.87 MILLION ($11.73 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.9120 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)