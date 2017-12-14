FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hon Hai Precision Industry to set up units in China mainland
December 14, 2017 / 2:04 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Hon Hai Precision Industry to set up units in China mainland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14(Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest $15 million to set up a Kunshan-based unit, which will be mainly engaged in optical communication module, high speed connector and new energy vehicle charging system

* Says it plans to invest $50 million to set up a Shenzhen-based unit, which will be mainly engaged in new electronic components and photoelectronic device

* Says it plans to invest $250 million to set up a Nanjing-based unit, which will be mainly engaged in mobile communication equipments related business

* Says it plans to invest $120 million to set up a Nanjing-based unit, which will be mainly engaged in mobile phone’s software and hardware related business

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ycmFFM ; goo.gl/7m4opS ; goo.gl/NWvptb ; goo.gl/TKgwS2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

