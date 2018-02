Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd :

* Says its unit Foxconn (Far East) Limited buys 18 million shares of HCM International Company for $18 million

* Its unit holds 100 percent stake(39.5 million shares)in target company after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FGvV7v

