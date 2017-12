Dec 12(Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd

* Says its unit PCE Paragon Solutions kft. acquires 5.5 million shares of AFE INC., for $55 million

* Says PCE Paragon Solutions kft holds 100 percent stake in AFE INC after the acquisition

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/RmKWVd

