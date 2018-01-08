BRIEF-Hon Hai Precision Industry units acquires shares of units

Jan 8(Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd

* Says unit FABRIGENE LIMITED acquires 233.3 million shares of unit Sharp FMSG Life Science Company KY, for $28 million and holds 69 percent stake in Sharp FMSG Life Science Company KY after the acquisition

* Says unit Foxteq Holdings Inc acquires 28 million shares of FABRIGENE LIMITED, for $28 million and holds 100 percent stake in FABRIGENE LIMITED after the acquisition

* Says unit FOXCONN (FAR EAST) LIMITED acquires 280 million shares of Foxteq Holdings Inc, for $28 million and holds 100 percent stake in Foxteq Holdings Inc after the acquisition

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/3Narf4 ; goo.gl/aK6UC5 ; goo.gl/J9Yrhu

