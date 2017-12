Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd :

* SAYS NOV SALES UP 18.5 PERCENT Y/Y AT T$569.6 BILLION ($18.98 billion) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BOaNF0 (Please cut and paste the link into a browser to see the release) Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.0150 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)