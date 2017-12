Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hon Kwok Land Investment Co Ltd :

* UNIT TO SELL TO GUANGZHOU LANGXIU MANAGEMENT CONSULTING A PRC COMPANY, FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF RMB230 MILLION

* ‍UPON COMPLETION OF DISPOSAL, HON KWOK GROUP AND CHINNEY GROUP EXPECTS NET GAIN OF HK$95 MILLION AND HK$65 MILLION RESPECTIVELY

* ‍HON KWOK TO ASSIGN GUANGZHOU LANGXIU MANAGEMENT CONSULTING WITH LOAN OF RMB30 MILLION​