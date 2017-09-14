BRIEF-Honda Cars India increases price of Honda City, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Honda Cars India Ltd :

* Revised prices became effective from 11th september 2017 due to additional compensation cess in GST. Source text - Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, announced an increase in the price of its models - Honda City, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V. The revised prices became effective from 11th September 2017 due to the additional compensation cess in GST.

