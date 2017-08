Aug 2 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd says:

* July China vehicle sales total 113,803 units, up 11.6 percent y/y, versus a rise of 17.7 percent in June

* Jan-July China vehicle sales total 757,970 units, up 17.6 percent y/y, versus an increase of 20.7 percent year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting by Judy Hua)