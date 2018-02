BRIEF-Honeywell Announces Darius Adamczyk To Assume Chairman Title In April 2018

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES DARIUS ADAMCZYK TO ASSUME CHAIRMAN TITLE IN APRIL 2018; NAMES DUNCAN B. ANGOVE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* HONEYWELL - ‍DARIUS ADAMCZYK TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN WHEN CURRENT CHAIRMAN DAVE COTE RETIRES AT END OF APRIL 2018​

* HONEYWELL - ‍DUNCAN B. ANGOVE, PRESIDENT OF INFOR, INC. HAS BEEN ELECTED TO HONEYWELL'S BOARD AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR​