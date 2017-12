Dec 28 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ITS 3.812% NOTES DUE 2047

* HONEYWELL - ‍EXCHANGE OFFER WILL COMMENCE ON DECEMBER 28, 2017, AND EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. EASTERN TIME, ON JANUARY 29, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: