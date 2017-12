BRIEF-Honeywell Expects 2018 Earnings Per Share, Excluding Separation Costs, Of $7.55 - $7.80

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* HONEYWELL EXPECTS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE, EXCLUDING SEPARATION COSTS, OF $7.55 - $7.80

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.55 TO $7.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* HONEYWELL - ‍REAFFIRMED ITS Q4 AND FULL-YEAR 2017 EARNINGS GUIDANCE​

* HONEYWELL - FOR Q4 OF 2017, HONEYWELL RAISED ITS ORGANIC SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT

* HONEYWELL - NARROWS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 EPS GUIDANCE TO UPPER END OF PREVIOUS GUIDANCE RANGES

* HONEYWELL - ANTICIPATES HIGHER THAN PLANNED SALES GROWTH IN Q4 OF 2017

* HONEYWELL - FOR FULL-YEAR 2017, COMPANY ALSO NARROWED ITS ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE TO ABOUT 4 PERCENT

* HONEYWELL -‍EXPECT 2018 EPS GROWTH OF 6 TO 10 PERCENT EXCLUDING ESTIMATED SPINCO SEPARATION

* HONEYWELL - EXPECT TO GROW SEGMENT MARGINS BY 30 TO 60 BASIS POINTS IN 2018

* HONEYWELL - EXPECTS 2018 FREE CASH FLOW OF $5.2 BILLION TO $5.9 BILLION

* HONEYWELL - IN Q4, WILL BUY BACK NEARLY $1.5 BILLION WORTH OF HONEYWELL SHARES

* HONEYWELL - EXPECT SPIN-OFFS OF HOMES AND GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION AND TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS BUSINESSES WILL BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF THE YEAR

* HONEYWELL - ‍NARROWED EXPECTED FOURTH-QUARTER EPS TO HIGH END OF PREVIOUS GUIDANCE RANGE, OR ABOUT $1.84 PER SHARE, EXCLUDING SEPARATION COSTS​

* HONEYWELL - SEES Q4 SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 9 PERCENT, VERSUS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF 5 PERCENT OT 7 PERCENT

* HONEYWELL - “M&A REMAINS A TOP PRIORITY”

* HONEYWELL - NOW SEES Q4 SEGMENT MARGIN EXPANSION OF FLAT​ TO DOWN ABOUT ‍10 BPS VERSUS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF UP 30 BPS TO 50 BPS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.84, REVENUE VIEW $10.54 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.10, REVENUE VIEW $40.22 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.79 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HONEYWELL - ‍EXPECTS 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 2 PERCENT TO 4 PERCENT​

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $41.93 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: