BRIEF-Honeywell Forecasts Market Potential Of 4,000-4,200 New Civil Helicopter Deliveries Over 5 Years

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Honeywell Aerospace :

* HONEYWELL FORECASTS 4,000 TO 4,200 NEW CIVIL HELICOPTER DELIVERIES OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

* IN ITS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK, CO FORECASTS 4,000 TO 4,200 NEW CIVILIAN-USE HELICOPTERS TO BE DELIVERED FROM 2018 TO 2022

* ‍OVER NEXT 12 MNTHS, HELICOPTER FLEET UTILIZATION IN OVERALL CIVIL HELICOPTER MARKET EXPECTED TO INCREASE “SIGNIFICANTLY” IN NORTH AMERICA

* ‍OVER NEXT 12 MNTHS, HELICOPTER FLEET UTILIZATION IN OVERALL CIVIL HELICOPTER MARKET EXPECTED TO INCREASE “MODESTLY” IN EUROPE & LATAM

* ITS CIVIL HELICOPTER MARKET SURVEY SHOWED STABLE NEW PURCHASE-PLAN RATES FOR NEXT FIVE YEARS FOR NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE AND ASIA​

* SAYS THIS YEAR‘S SURVEY ‍SHOWED OPERATORS PURCHASING NEW AIRCRAFT ARE LARGELY CONSIDERING FACTORS LIKE BRAND EXPERIENCE, PERFORMANCE

* THIS YEAR'S SURVEY SHOWED HIGHER NEW PURCHASE PLAN GROWTH RATES FOR LATAM FOR NEXT 5 YEARS WITH LOWER RATES IN MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA​