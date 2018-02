BRIEF-Honeywell Says CFO Thomas Szlosek's FY 2017 Total Compensation Was $7.5 Mln

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* HONEYWELL SAYS CFO THOMAS SZLOSEK‘S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $7.5 MILLION VERSUS $7.0 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* HONEYWELL SAYS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND FORMER CEO DAVID COTE‘S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN FY 2017 WAS ABOUT $21 MILLION VERSUS $21.3 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* HONEYWELL SAYS PRESIDENT & CEO, AEROSPACE, TIMOTHY MAHONEY‘S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $9.1 MILLION VERSUS $9.6 MILLION IN FY 2016

* HONEYWELL - PRESIDENT & CEO DARIUS ADAMCZYK'S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN FY 2017 WAS $16.5 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2EA5evz) Further company coverage: