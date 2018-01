Jan 18 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* HONEYWELL - MULTIPLE HONEYWELL COCKPIT TECHNOLOGIES ARE SELECTED BY UNITED AIRLINES TO OUTFIT NEW FLEET OF MORE THAN 150 BOEING 737 MAX AIRPLANES