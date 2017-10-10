BRIEF-Honeywell to spin off Homes & ADI Global Distribution into two independent, publicly-traded cos by end of 2018​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:
* Honeywell announces planned portfolio changes
* Honeywell - planned separation transactions are intended to be tax-free spins to Honeywell shareowners for U.S. Federal income tax purposes
* Honeywell - planned separations will not require a shareowner vote
* Honeywell - plans to spin Homes & ADI Global Distribution business & transportation systems into two independent, publicly-traded cos by end of 2018
* Honeywell - to separately spin off homes product portfolio,ADI global distribution business, transportation systems business, into 2 stand-alone, cos
* Honeywell - Q3 sales are expected to be $10.1 billion, up 3% reported and up 5% organic, and earnings per share is expected to be $1.75
* Honeywell - Gary Michel will serve as president and CEO of honeywell’s home and building technologies strategic business group
* Honeywell - Michel joins Honeywell from Ingersoll-Rand company
* Honeywell - Michel succeeds Terrence Hahn
* Honeywell - raised low-end of FY 2017 EPS guidance by 5 cents to a new range of $7.05 - $7.10, excluding any pension mark-to-market adjustment
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $9.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Honeywell-Honeywell’s smart energy business unit to be integrated into process solutions unit within Honeywell performance materials and technologies
* Honeywell - for three months ended September 30, 2017, company funded approximately $100 million of restructuring
* Honeywell - co has and continues to have ongoing level of restructuring activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: