Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Monetary Authority

* SAYS AUTHORITIES AND PRIVATE SECTOR REPRESENTATIVES FROM HONG KONG AND SWITZERLAND SIGNED THREE MOU ON JAN 23 TO STRENGTHEN COOPERATION IN FINANCIAL MARKETS

* SAYS THREE MOUS COVER AREAS INCLUDING RMB INTERNATIONALISATION, WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND FINTECH COLLABORATION Source text in English: bit.ly/2G7vkqT (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)