2 months ago
BRIEF-Hong Kong becomes new member of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
#Financials
June 13, 2017 / 4:27 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hong Kong becomes new member of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong government

* Says Hong Kong has become a new member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) after it completed subsequent legal procedures

* Says Paul Chan, the Financial Secretary, will lead a delegation to attend the AIIB second annual meeting of its Board of Governors in Jeju, Korea from June 16-18, 2017

* Says the meeting will be the first time that Hong Kong participates as a member of the bank

Source text in English: bit.ly/2rcYygj

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom

