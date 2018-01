Jan 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Education Intl Investments Ltd :

* ‍FASTEK INVESTMENTS RECEIVED A PETITION DATED 27 DEC MADE BY ZHU XIAO YAN AND FILED WITH COURT​

* - FASTEK HOLDS 348.9 MILLION SHARES OF CONVOY AND IS CURRENTLY SEEKING LEGAL ADVICE ON PETITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: