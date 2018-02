Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region:

* SAYS IT APPOINTS LAURA CHA SHIH MAY-LUNG, BENJAMIN HUNG PI-CHENG AS BOARD MEMBERS OF HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED FOR A TERM OF ABOUT TWO YEARS