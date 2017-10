Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Monetary Authority

* Says commits $1 billion to International Finance Corporation’s (IFC), member of World Bank Group, MCPP for investing across sectors in emerging markets

* Says will support IFC in financing projects across more than 100 countries, including in infrastructure, telecom, manufacturing, agri-business and services.

Source text in English: bit.ly/2jIG2gk (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)