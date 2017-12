Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission

* SAYS BANS ABBIE YIP KA YING, FORMER TRADER OF BNP PARIBAS, HONG KONG BRANCH (BNP PARIBAS HK), FROM RE-ENTERING THE INDUSTRY FOR 18 MONTHS FOR BREACH OF THE CODE OF CONDUCT OVER HER ATTEMPTS TO CONCEAL A TRADE EXECUTION ERROR Source text in English: bit.ly/2AQHXnX (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)