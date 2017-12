Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission:

* HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES STANDARD CHARTERED SECURITIES (HONG KONG) LIMITED HK$2.6 MILLION ($332,625.44) FOR INTERNAL CONTROL FAILURES RELATING TO SHORT SELLING ORDERS AND BREACH OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES (FINANCIAL RESOURCES) RULES Source text in English: bit.ly/2zkAxKK Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8166 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)