8 days ago
BRIEF-Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels says HY underlying profit attributable up 19 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 4, 2017 / 4:26 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels says HY underlying profit attributable up 19 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hongkong And Shanghai Hotels Ltd :

* HY underlying profit attributable to shareholders HK$181 million versus HK$152 million

* HY revenue HK$2,596 million versus HK$2,606 million

* Interim dividend of 4 HK cents per share

* In terms of shorter-term outlook, it appears that hotel, high-end retail & high-end residential leasing markets in HK have stabilised

* "We are watching impact of U.S. travel policies and geographical developments on our business from middle east" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

