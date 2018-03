BRIEF-Hongkong Land Holdings Posts FY Underlying Profit $970 MLN, Up 14%

March 8 (Reuters) - Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd:

* FY UNDERLYING PROFIT $970 MILLION VERSUS $848 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT $5,585 MILLION VERSUS $3,346 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL REVENUE $‍1,959.8​ MILLION VERSUS $1,993.9 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* GROUP’S INVESTMENT PROPERTY PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE GENERATING STABLE RETURNS IN 2018

* IN DEVELOPMENT PROPERTIES BUSINESS, HIGHER PROFITS ARE EXPECTED FROM MAINLAND CHINA AND SINGAPORE.

* ‍RECOMMENDING A FINAL DIVIDEND OF US¢14.00 PER SHARE​