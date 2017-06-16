FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 16, 2017 / 8:02 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hongli Zhihui Group receives patents

1 Min Read

June 16(Reuters) - Hongli Zhihui Group Co Ltd :

* Says it received patent(No. ZL201410273652.2), for combined cutter and separable cutting method of ceramic substrate LED

* Says it received patent(No. ZL201410631840.8), for method and device for simulating daylight changing

* Says it received patent(No. ZL201410819944.1), for cleaning device and cleaning method for LED dust particles

* Says it received patent(No. ZL201510453411.0), for CSP LED package method

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tKMP5Y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

